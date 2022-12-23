Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

