Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

