Alexander Waislitz Purchases 192,062 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$38,412.40 ($25,780.13).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$209,000.00 ($140,268.46).
- On Friday, October 21st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 303,323 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$68,247.68 ($45,803.81).
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 68,727 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$15,394.85 ($10,332.11).
- On Friday, October 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 200,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,187.92).
- On Monday, October 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 293,772 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$63,160.98 ($42,389.92).
