Alexander Waislitz Purchases 192,062 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$38,412.40 ($25,780.13).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$209,000.00 ($140,268.46).

On Friday, October 21st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 303,323 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$68,247.68 ($45,803.81).

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 68,727 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$15,394.85 ($10,332.11).

On Friday, October 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 200,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,187.92).

On Monday, October 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 293,772 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$63,160.98 ($42,389.92).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

