Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,984 shares.The stock last traded at $223.19 and had previously closed at $220.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7,267.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

