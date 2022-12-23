Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.08

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.08 and last traded at C$17.92, with a volume of 9411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

