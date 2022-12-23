Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 97,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 520,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.59 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

