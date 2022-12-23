Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.56. 19,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,543,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. Equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Allakos by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 558,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

