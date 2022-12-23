Altus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 16.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average is $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

