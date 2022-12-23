American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $94.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

