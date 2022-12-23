Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.22 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

