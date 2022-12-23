Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 184,795 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 559,689 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter worth $197,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

