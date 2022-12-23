Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 147 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

