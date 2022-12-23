ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 108,130 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

