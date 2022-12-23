ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.