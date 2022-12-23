ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5,909.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

