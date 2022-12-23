ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $212.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.