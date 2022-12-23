ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 17,680 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $321.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.72 and a 200 day moving average of $323.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.