AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.08 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

