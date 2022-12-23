ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 7.7%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 5,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 401,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

ATRenew Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

