AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,709 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 86.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 34.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 10.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 534,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 205,597 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

