Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $39,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.83 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

