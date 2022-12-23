Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

