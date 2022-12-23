Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $400,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

