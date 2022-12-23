Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

