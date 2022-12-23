Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $494,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VFH opened at $81.78 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

