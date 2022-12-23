Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 119,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

