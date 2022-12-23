Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $300,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Centene by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Centene stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

