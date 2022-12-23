Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $98,000 Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 455.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 852,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $4,741,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 27.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,190,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 466,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

ENLC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.64. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

