Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of TSM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

