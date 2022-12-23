Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 284.0% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,768,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $170.71 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.