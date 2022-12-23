Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

