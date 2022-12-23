B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.67. 11,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 279,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market cap of $950.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.69.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $399,636.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 38,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,387.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,462,310.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon purchased 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $399,636.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,544.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 171,438 shares of company stock worth $6,954,008. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

