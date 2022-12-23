Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,505 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

