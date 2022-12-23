Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 377 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $458.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

