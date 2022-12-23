Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,909 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

MU opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.