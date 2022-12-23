Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

