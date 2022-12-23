Barclays Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $115.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

