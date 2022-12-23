Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 2,643 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $209.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

