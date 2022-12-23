Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

