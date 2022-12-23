Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $213.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $298.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average of $220.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

