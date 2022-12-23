Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

