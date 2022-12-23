Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 137 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $158.71. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

