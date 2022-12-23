Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 161 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

