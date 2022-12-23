Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 457 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

