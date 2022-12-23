Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

NYSE BX opened at $74.34 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

