BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 6,022 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

