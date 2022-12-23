Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

BSX opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

