Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 120,099 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 120,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,039.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,228. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 101,384 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,528.24.

On Monday, November 7th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,060.68.

On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,008.80.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.36.

Metacrine stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Metacrine by 112.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

