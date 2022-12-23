Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Shares of BA opened at $188.25 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.