Bridge Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AGG opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

